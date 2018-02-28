Kenny Vaccaro: Healthy entering free agency

Vaccaro (groin) said Wednesday that he's been completely healthy for the past three weeks, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Even though Vaccaro, who will hit free agency March 14, has stated that he hopes to remain with New Orleans next season, the team isn't planning on re-signing the 2013 first-round pick, per Katzenstein. The fact that he's back to full strength after finishing 2017 on injured reserve due to a core-muscle injury -- which Vaccaro said involved a complete tear of his adductor muscle -- should help make the 27-year-old one of the more coveted defenders on the open market. Across five NFL campaigns, Vaccaro has racked up 375 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 30 pass breakups and eight interceptions while playing in 68 of a possible 80 regular-season games.