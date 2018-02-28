Kenny Vaccaro: Healthy entering free-agent market
The Saints aren't expected to re-sign Vaccaro (groin) before free agency begins, Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Even though Vaccaro has stated his desire to remain in New Orleans, it isn't a surprise that he'll hit the open market as the Saints front office has been shutting down talks of signing its 2013 first-rounder to a long-term extension since last offseason. However, the versatile safety is now completely healthy after ending the 2017 campaign on injured reserve due to a groin/core muscle injury -- which Vaccaro said had involved a complete tear of his adductor muscle -- and should be one of the more coveted defenders on the open market. Across five seasons in the league, the Texas product has racked up 375 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 30 pass breakups and eight interceptions while playing in 68 of a possible 80 games.
