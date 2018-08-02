Kenny Vaccaro: Visiting Titans
Vaccaro will visit with Tennessee on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Vacarro ended 2017 on IR due to a core muscle tear, but he claimed to be completely healthy entering free agency, making it a surprise the 27-year-old safety remain unsigned. He missed nine games due to injury the past two years, but still managed to record 60 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and three interceptions in just 12 games last season. Jonathan Cyprien was a surefire starter for the Titans, but he's done for the season after tearing his ACL and the team will likely look to have Vacarro fill the void. Vacarro has reportedly turned down offers while waiting for the right opportunity to present itself, and a chance to start for the Titans could be what he's been looking for.
