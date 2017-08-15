Kenny Walker: Waived by Jacksonville
The Jaguars waived Walker on Monday.
Walker was let go in order to make room for cornerback Charles James. The rookie will look to land a spot in training camp with another team, but he's unlikely to open the season on a 53-man roster no matter where he lands.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Preseason: RB playing time battles
There's no need to overreact to one week of preseason football, but with running back competitions...
-
Sleepers: Better pick than Zeke
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and came up...
-
Miller, Hyde losing touches
Last year, Lamar Miller averaged 21.4 touches per game and Carlos Hyde had 18.8 touches per...
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...