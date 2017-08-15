Kenny Walker: Waived by Jaguars
The Jaguars opted to waive Walker on Monday.
Walker was waived in order to make room for corner Charles James in a corresponding move. The rookie was considered an unlikely candidate for landing on the final roster, and will now look for a new opportunity elsewhere.
