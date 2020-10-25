site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kenny-wiggins-shown-door-in-detroit | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Kenny Wiggins: Shown door in Detroit
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Lions released Wiggins on Saturday.
Wiggins began the season on the Lions' practice squad, so he could re-sign there if he can't find another suitor.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read