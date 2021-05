Yeboah is expected to sign with the Jets as an undrafted free agent, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Yeboah spent his final collegiate season at Ole Miss, where he racked up 27 catches for 524 yards and six touchdowns across seven games in 2020. He'll join a loaded depth chart at tight end for the Jets, as the team signed Tyler Kroft to compete with Chris Herndon and Ryan Griffin this offseason.