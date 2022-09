The Jets signed Yeboah to the team's practice squad Wednesday, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

Yeboah didn't log a statistically impactful preseason with the Jets, but he evidently showed enough to warrant further development. Last season, the 250-pound tight end played in nine games and recorded just two receptions for 36 yards. Yeboah will now serve as an emergency option if any of New York's tight ends miss time.