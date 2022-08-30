The Jets waived Yeboah on Tuesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Yeboah spilt time between the Jets' active roster and practice squad last year, totaling nine appearances and 166 snaps (53 offensive). However, the Jets completely revamped their tight end corps this offseason by signing Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah and drafting Jeremy Ruckert, which made it extremely difficult for Yeboah to earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster. Regardless, if he clears waivers, Yeboah is certainly a candidate to rejoin New York's practice squad.