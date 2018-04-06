Kentavius Street: Tears ACL at private workout
Street tore his ACL during a pre-draft workout with the Giants on Wednesday, Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com reports.
Hurst, a defensive lineman out of NC State, was a projected mid-to-late round pick in the upcoming draft. This injury is a significant setback for him and could potentially cost him his entire rookie season -- wherever he may end up -- given the nine-month recovery timeline that typically accompanies ACL injuries. In all likelihood, Street won't be making his professional debut until the 2019 season.
