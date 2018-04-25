Kentavius Street: Undergoes successful surgery
Street (knee) underwent successful surgery on his torn ACL last week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Street suffered the the torn ACL at a pre-draft workout with the Giants in early April. The NC State product was originally projected as a mid-to-late round pick and is unlikely to make his professional debut until the 2019 season, although a team may still be willing to take a late-round flier on him.
