Kentavius Street: Undergoes successful surgery

Street (knee) underwent successful surgery on his torn ACL last week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Street suffered the the torn ACL at a pre-draft workout with the Giants in early April. The NC State product was originally projected as a mid-to-late round pick and is unlikely to make his professional debut until the 2019 season, although a team may still be willing to take a late-round flier on him.

