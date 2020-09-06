site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kentrell Brice: Leaves Arizona on waivers
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2020
The Cardinals waived
Brice (leg) on Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Brice exited practice on a cart last week but was healthy when he was cut. The 26-year-old safety has starting experience from his days with the Packers, but he hasn't played an
NFL snap since the 2018 season. More News
