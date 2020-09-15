site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kentrell Brice: Placed on injured list
RotoWire Staff
Brice (leg) was placed on the practice squad injured list Monday.
Brice was waived late in training camp after suffering a leg injury. However, he rejoined the team's practice squad, where he'll now work his way back to health.
