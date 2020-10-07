site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kentrell Brice: Shakes off injury
The Cardinals restored Brice (leg) from the practice squad injured list Wednesday.
Now that Brice is healthy, he can return to team activities and battle for a chance on the active roster. The 26-year-old safety last played for Green Bay in 2018.
