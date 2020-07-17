Brothers has been suspended for the first nine weeks of the 2020 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
This will be the second NFL suspension for Brothers, who missed the first four games of the 2018 campaign for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. The free agent linebacker, who spent the last four seasons with the Vikings, logged a career-high 22 tackles in 13 games in 2019.
