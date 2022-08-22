The Raiders plan to release Drake, Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic report.
Per the report, the move is slated to occur, barring an unlikely last-minute trade offer, but either way, the Raiders are moving on from Drake, who they signed to a a two-year, $11 million deal in March 2021. The running back suffered a season-ending ankle injury Week 13 last year, but he's moved past the issue and has played this preseason. Once he catches on with a new team, the 28-year-old will look to carve out an early-season role, but until that context is clarified Drake will profile as a speculative fantasy option.
More News
-
Kenyan Drake: Set to be let go by Raiders•
-
Raiders' Kenyan Drake: Tallies 16 total yards in win•
-
Raiders' Kenyan Drake: Gets reps with starter out•
-
Raiders' Kenyan Drake: Limited on ground Thursday•
-
Raiders' Kenyan Drake: Cleared to start camp•
-
Raiders' Kenyan Drake: On track for training camp•