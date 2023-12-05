The Packers are expected to sign Drake, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It's unclear if Drake will join the active roster or practice squad, but he'll nonetheless provide depth to a backfield that hasn't had Aaron Jones available the last two games due to a sprained MCL. AJ Dillon has paced the backfield in Jones' stead, and Patrick Taylor and practice-squad member James Robinson have got in the mix as well. As for Drake, he made two appearances for the Ravens this season back in Weeks 3 and 5, totaling three touches for 31 yards from scrimmage.