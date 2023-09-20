Drake is slated to join the Ravens' practice squad, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

With J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) on IR and and out for the season, the looming addition of Drake gives the Ravens added backfield depth (along with practice squad member Melvin Gordon) behind Justice Hill and Gus Edwards, who shared the team's RB duties in Week 2. During the 2022 campaign Drake recorded 109 carries for 482 yards and four TDs in 12 games with the Ravens, adding 17 catches for 89 yards and one more score.