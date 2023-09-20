Drake agreed Wednesday to join the Ravens' practice squad, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

With J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) on injured reserve and out for the season, Drake and fellow practice squad member Melvin Gordon will provide Baltimore with added backfield depth behind Justice Hill and Gus Edwards. Drake has familiarity with the Ravens after appearing in 12 games for the team in 2022, carrying 109 times for 482 yards and four touchdowns to go with 17 catches for 89 yards and another score.