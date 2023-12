The Packers signed Drake to their practice squad Tuesday,

In a corresponding move, Green Bay cut fellow running back James Robinson from the practice squad. Drake may take a week or two to acclimate himself to a new offense, but he'll provide depth to a backfield that currently is without Aaron Jones, who has missed the past two games due to an MCL sprain. On the season, Drake has three touches for 31 yards from scrimmage in two games for the Ravens.