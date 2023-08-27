The Colts released Drake on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Zack Moss (arm) likely unavailable for Week 1, Drake's release comes as a bit of a surprise. The 2016 third-round pick latched on with the Colts at the beginning of August and appeared to be in a good position to carve out a role in Indianapolis' depleted running back room. However, it looks the Colts didn't see enough from Drake and have opted to roll with Deon Jackson, Evan Hull and Jake Funk instead. Drake has bounced around the league since 2019 and is always a candidate to join an injury-riddled team mid-season.