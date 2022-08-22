The Raiders plan to release Drake, Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic report.

Per the report, the move is slated to occur, barring an unlikely last-minute trade offer, but either way, the Raiders are moving on from Drake, who they signed to a a two-year, $11 million deal last March. The running back suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 13 last season, but he's moved past the issue and has played in the preseason. Once he catches on with a new team, the 28-year-old will look to carve out an early-season role, but until that context is clarified Drake will profile as a speculative fantasy option.

More News