The Raiders informed Drake on Monday that he will be released, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The fact that Drake received six touches (three carries and three catches) in the Raiders' third preseason game in Miami on Saturday -- when several key offensive players were rested -- was a firm indication the 28-year-old was on the roster bubble. The veteran back didn't make much of an impression across the Raiders' first three exhibitions and offers limited value on special teams, so the team's decision to cut him isn't overly surprising. Once he's granted his release, Drake will have a couple weeks to catch on elsewhere as a depth option before the regular season commences.