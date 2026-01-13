Sadiq will enter the 2026 NFL Draft, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

Sadiq leaves Oregon after three seasons, and he got better and better each year. In 2025, he reeled in 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. Sadiq is a true junior; he'll forgo his additional year of eligibility to chase his NFL Dreams. The tight end should have plenty of NFL franchises interested in him, as he's expected to be the top tight end off the board and a potential first-round pick.