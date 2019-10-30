The Packers released Hatcher off their practice squad Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Hatcher stuck with the club since Sept. 19, but will be looking for a new opportunity elsewhere. The Arkansas product was on the roster bubble for Oakland during training camp, and could be an intriguing addition to a practice squad around the league.

