Keon Hatcher: Joins Green Bay practice squad
Hatcher signed with the Packers' practice squad on Tuesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Hatcher has spent the last two offseasons with the Raiders, and while he made the 53-man roster this year, he ended up being cut after Week 1 in order to create a roster spot for Martavis Bryant. He'll now join a practice organization that is riddled with injuries at wide receiver, but Hatcher likely won't get promoted to the active roster unless the situation at the position becomes dire.
