Keon Hatcher: Joins practice squad
The Packers signed Hatcher to the practice squad Thursday.
Hatcher spent time with the Raiders over the offseason but didn't manage to stick with the club. The Arkansas product will now have the chance to impress on Green Bay's practice squad, with the upside of being called up to the active roster as the season progresses.
