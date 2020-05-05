Keon Hatcher: Let go by Jets
Hatcher was waived by the Jets on Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
The 25-year-old finished the 2019 season on New York's practice squad and subsequently signed a reserve/future contract, but he's now looking for a new team. Hatcher last saw NFL action in three games with the Raiders in 2018.
