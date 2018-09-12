The Raiders will waive Hatchers, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

In need of a roster spot with Martavis Bryant joining the team, Hatcher appears to be the roster casualty as a result. If unclaimed, he will hit the open market and be free to sign elsewhere. The second-year player is also a candidate to land on a practice squad.

