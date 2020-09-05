Whyte was waived by the Steelers on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Whyte played in six games with the Steelers although most of that was as a kick returner. The arrival of Ray-Ray McCloud basically pushed Whyte aside although it's entirely possible the scatback could be a part of the team's practice squad plans once he passes through waivers.
