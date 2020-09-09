The Lions signed Whyte to the practice squad Wednesday.
The Steelers cut Whyte on Saturday, but the versatile RB/WR/KR found a new landing spot. With Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Danny Amendola (hamstring) battling injuries, Whyte serves as additional depth going into Week 1.
