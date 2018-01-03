Kerryon Johnson: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft

Johnson announced via Twitter that he is entering the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Auburn product is heading to the NFL after an immensely productive 2017 season in which he ran for an SEC-best 1,391 yards to go with 18 rushing touchdowns. Johnson (6-0, 212) runs with a physical edge and does not shy from contact. There are a few factors working against him being among the top runners taken in a deep class, however. Johnson never averaged more than 4.92 yards per carry in any of his three seasons, which is a tad concerning when comparing him to the rest of 2018's elite rushing prospects. What's more, that low yards-per-carry total came behind one of the best offensive lines in the nation. He'll need to test better than expected at the combine in order to vault himself into Day 2 territory.