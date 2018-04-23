Kerryon Johnson: Tests well at pro day

Johnson recorded an unofficial 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the Auburn pro day in early March.

Johnson racked up a conference-leading 1,391 rushing yards to go along with 18 touchdowns for Auburn this past season, ultimately earning honors as the 2017 SEC Offensive Player of the Year. However, there's concern that his performance was a product of Gus Malzahn's historically-strong offensive system, along with the fact that Johnson averaged just 4.9 yards per carry while playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the nation. Fortunately for his draft stock, Johnson proved himself as an elite athlete during the pre-draft process, which includes a strong showing at the combine, where Johnson posted a 40-inch vertical and 126-inch broad jump. While Johnson still doesn't belong among the first handful of tailbacks chosen, his stock is on the rise and Johnson seems to have a decent chance of hearing his name called within the first three rounds.