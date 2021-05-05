The Lions are waiving Johnson on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Johnson never lived up to his status as a 2018 second-round pick, having been limited to 10 games as a rookie due to injuries, then averaging below 4.0 yards per carry in 2019 and 2020. With the Lions having signed Jamaal Williams to back up D'Andre Swift, and bringing in rookies Jermar Jefferson, Rakeem Boyd and Dedrick Mills to compete for reserve roles, the writing has been on the wall regarding Johnson's tenure. Still just staring down his age-24 season, Johnson could end up being claimed on waivers by a team in need of backfield depth, such as the Falcons, Jets or Dolphins.
More News
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Praised by new position coach•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: May not fit with new coaching staff•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Minimal role in season finale•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Catches two passes•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: No touches against Titans•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Vultures touchdown•