Kerwynn Williams: Let go by Lions
Williams was released by the Lions on Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Williams didn't appear in a game for any team last season and then latched on with Detroit this spring on a reserve/future contract. It seems last week's addition of Maryland's Ty Johnson in the sixth round might have made him expendable. Williams will now try to find a roster spot elsewhere as teams fill out its 90-man rosters ahead of training camp.
