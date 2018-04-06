Kerwynn Williams: Visiting with Chiefs
Williams is working out for the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Despite starting six games for the Cardinals last season, Williams doesn't seem to be drawing much interest on the backup running back market in free agency. He'd merely compete for a roster spot in Kansas City, where Kareem Hunt, Charcandrick West, Spencer Ware (knee) and Damien Williams (shoulder) are already on the roster. West ultimately may be a cap casualty, but there would still be ample competition for backup work, assuming Ware and (Damien) Williams make full recoveries from their respective injuries. (Kerwynn) Williams likely will have to settle for a contract around the veteran's minimum, after averaging 3.6 yards on 120 carries and 6.2 yards on 15 targets last season.
