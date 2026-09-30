The Vikings hosted Banks for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Falcons waived Banks from injured reserve with an injury settlement Sept. 9. The linebacker has recovered from his undisclosed injury and is looking to make a return to the NFL. The Vikings appear to be looking at further linebacker depth after signing 35-year-old Kyle Van Noy to the active roster. Banks has played three career regular-season games, all for the Patriots in 2024, where he totaled 61 special teams snaps.