Vaughn was waived by the Buccaneers on Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Vaughn has been a healthy scratch over the last five weeks as he worked behind Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds and Sean Tucker. Vaughn registered 42 rushing yards on 24 carries in six games this season and he'll weigh his next options should he clear waivers.
