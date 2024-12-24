Vaughn reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Vaughn was elevated to the active roster for Week 16 and ended up being the 49ers' No. 2 running back behind Patrick Taylor due to the absences of Isaac Guerendo (hamstring) and Israel Abanikanda (coach's decision). However, Vaughn was limited to eight special teams snaps and did not show up on the box score otherwise. His chances of being elevated for Week 17 against the Lions would significantly decrease if Guerendo is cleared to play.