The Patriots are expected to sign Vaughn to their practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Rhamondre Stevenson dealing with a nagging ankle injury and Ezekiel Elliott struggling on a per-touch basis, New England is interested in adding some depth at running back. In six games with Tampa Bay this season, Vaughn took 24 carries for 42 yards, adding two catches for two yards on five targets.