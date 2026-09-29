The Bengals waived Williams on Tuesday.

Williams muffed a punt in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers, which led to the game-winning field goal for Pittsburgh. With Williams cut from the team and the Bengals dealing with injuries to both Andrei Iosivas (thumb, IR) and Colbie Young (knee), Cincinnati opted to replenish its depth at wide receiver by signing Mitchell Tinsley from Houston's practice squad to the active roster. Assuming he clears waivers, Williams will have the opportunity to explore his next options and look to join a team in need of a returner on special teams.