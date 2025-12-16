Ke'Shawn Williams: Cut by Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers waived Williams on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Williams was cut to make room for veteran wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the 53-man roster. Across eight regular-season appearances with the Steelers this year, Williams had compiled 425 yards as a kick returner and 112 yards fielding punts. He'll be a candidate to resurface on the team's practice squad.
