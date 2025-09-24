The Saints signed Austin to the practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Austin was signed to the Saints' active roster Saturday after starting the regular season on the practice squad. He played 22 snaps on offense during Sunday's 44-13 loss to the Seahawks and was cut by the Saints on Monday, but he'll remain in New Orleans and reprise his role on the team's practice squad. Austin is a candidate to be elevated for the Saints' Week 4 clash against the Bills on Sunday if Devaughn Vele (hip) or Trey Palmer (hamstring) were unable to play.