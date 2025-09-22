The Saints waived Austin on Monday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Austin was signed to the Saints' active roster Saturday after starting the regular season on the team's practice squad. He played 22 offensive snaps during New Orleans' 44-13 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday and failed to haul in his lone target. Austin will have the opportunity to explore his next options if he clears waivers, but he could opt to stay in New Orleans as a member of the practice squad.