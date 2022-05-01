Austin is expected to sign with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Austin led the Irish with 888 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign and ran a 4.43 40-yard dash. However, the 6-foot-2 wideout also dealt with off-field issues, injuries and the case of the drops during his time at Notre Dame, all of which likely contributed to him going undrafted. Regardless, Austin will have a chance to compete for a roster spot with the Jaguars, who struggled to find any consistency in their pass-catching corps last year.