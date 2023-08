Austin was waived by the Jaguars on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Austin spent 2022 on the team's practice squad after going undrafted out of Notre Dame. He was brought back on a reserve/future deal he signed in January, but he once again was not able to crack the team's 53-man roster. Although he could end up back on the team's practice squad, he also now has the chance to pursue opportunities with other teams.