Kevin Austin: Let go by Saints
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
New Orleans cut Austin on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Austin is among a slew of players the Saints will part ways with Tuesday en route to a final 53-man roster. The fourth-year pro appeared in eight regular-season games with New Orleans in 2024, securing 11 of 22 targets for 151 yards.
