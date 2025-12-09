Kevin Austin: Makes way back to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
New Orleans reverted Austin to its practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
After being cut Dec. 2, Austin signed to the Saints' practice squad Thursday. He was then elevated for Sunday's win over Tampa Bay and logged two offensive snaps along with five special-teams snaps without recording any stats. Austin has yet to catch a pass through four games this season, so he's unlikely to be a viable fantasy asset for games in which he's active.