Free agent offensive lineman Kevin Bowen will work out for the Falcons on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bowen signed with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent in March of 2016 after playing college ball at East Central University (OK). The 24-year-old offensive tackle has struggled to stay on the field in his two seasons as a pro, spending most of 2016 and 2017 on the injured reserve while nursing an ankle injury. Following a workout with Houston last week, Bowen will get a look from the Falcons as a candidate to fill a backup role along the offensive line.