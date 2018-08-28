Kevin Bowen: Waived by Cleveland
Bowen (knee) was among a group of players waived by the Browns on Tuesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Bowen missed some time due to a knee issue and it may have led to the team's decision to waive him from contention for a roster spot. If he's healthy and clears waivers, he will have a short time to land elsewhere.
